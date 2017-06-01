Death Coffee Party 7.

Vystoupí: Pro-Pain (USA - NYHC), INGESTED (UK - brutal death), GUTALAX ( cz gore grind ) (CZ - gore grind), Within Destruction (SLO - brutal death), guineapig (IT - gore grind), Stillbirth (GER - brutal death), Anime Torment (CZ - death metal), Consumed By Vultures (CH - brutal death), DIPHTERIA metal (CZ - death metal) STOLEN LIVES (CZ - fast thrash), Desire for Sorrow (CZ - melodic black), Marked As An Enemy (CZ - metalcore), Deep Throat (CZ - gore-grind), Diligence (CZ - death metal), InnerSphere (CZ - death-thrash), Prolapsed (CZ - death grind), DEAF & DUMB (CZE - death grind)

Areál výstaviště Zahrada Čech Litoměřice, vstupné je 500 - 750 korun.